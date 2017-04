Manhasset High School swimmer Zach Leng, a junior, competed in the New York State Championships held at the Nassau Aquatic Center in East Meadow on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4.

At Friday’s state preliminaries, Leng competed in two individual events, the 100yd Butterfly and the 100yd Backstroke.

At Saturday’s state finals, Leng finished 19th in the 100yd Backstroke. Congratulations to an outstanding season.

