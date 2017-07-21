True Love Found In The Stacks

By
Elizabeth Johnson
-
0
62
The library staff along with family and the newly engaged couple.

Romance novels are typically what you find at Manhasset Public Library, but true love was in the air when Manhasset resident Parsa Scarifi proposed with a little help from the Manhasset library staff on Thursday, July 13. More than just Scarifi’s 28th birthday, it was the day he changed his life by asking Alex Hand for her hand in marriage.

Scarifi grew up in Manhasset and attended Manhasset schools beginning at Munsey Park Elementary School and graduating with the Class of 2007 at Manhasset High School. The Manhasset Public Library was more than just a place he went to, it was the place that this love story began.

Alex Hand says “yes” to Parsa Scarifi’s proposal at the Manhasset library.

Scarifi was attending college and needed help with math. He had met Hand at a gym according to Hand’s mother, Maggie. The bride-to-be grew up in Port Washington and attended Daly Elementary School, Weber Middle School and graduated from Paul D. Schrieber High School in 2009. She had attended Muhlenberg College and was working nearby as a tutor.

They set up their first session at Manhasset Public Library and the sessions spanned a number of weeks. The tutoring worked and Scarifi passed the class. He wanted to pay Hand for her efforts, but she politely declined and suggested perhaps they could go on a date. He obliged.

On their first date, Scarifi bought Hand a single white rose rimmed with red from Olive Duntley’s Florist on Plandome Road and the rest is history. The couple dated for three years and Hand had no idea he would propose, but the families knew. All were gathered in the lounge watching and waiting for Scarifi to formally pronounce his love for Hand with a ring.

He went down on one knee and asked. The happy couple was showered with a flurry of silk rose petals.

“We make each other better people,” said Scarifi.

“This is so exciting,” said Debbie Dellis Quinn, adult programs and community relations director.

The couple called family members who weren’t there about the momentous news. “I didn’t understand why he wanted me to get my nails done,” Hand said afterwards. “He doesn’t care about that.”

“It is true love in the stacks,” said Quinn.

Comments

comments

SHARE
Previous articlePhillips Hosts Panel Discussion On Opioid Epidemic
Next articleNassau County Museum Celebrates New York
Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here