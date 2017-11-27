    Travel Advisory For Loop Parkway

    By
    Elizabeth Johnson
    -
    0
    32

    Lane Closures Expected on Loop Parkway Drawbridge
    in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County

    Motorists should expect the right lane closed in either direction on the Loop Parkway drawbridge located between the Meadowbrook State Parkway and Lido Boulevard in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County beginning November 27. 

     

    Lane closures will be needed as crews perform roof repairs to three of the operation towers for the draw bridge.  Crews will be working continuously on the roof repairs, however, lane closures would only take place periodically between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Weather permitting, this work will be completed in one week.

     

    Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the work zone, obey any speed restrictions that may be in place, and the instructions of the flag persons for their safety and the safety of the highway work crew.  As with most road and bridge projects, work may be cancelled, postponed, or prolonged due to inclement weather.

     

    For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source. Long Island traffic cameras and travel information are also available from the INFORM Transportation Management Center at www.INFORMNY.com and on their hand-held communication devices at www.INFORMNY.mobi.

    Comments

    comments

    SHARE
    Previous articleMedicare For All New Yorkers
    Next articleCasino Night Cashes In For Autism
    Elizabeth Johnson
    Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here