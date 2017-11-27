Travel Advisory For Loop Parkway

Lane Closures Expected on Loop Parkway Drawbridge

in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County

Motorists should expect the right lane closed in either direction on the Loop Parkway drawbridge located between the Meadowbrook State Parkway and Lido Boulevard in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County beginning November 27.

Lane closures will be needed as crews perform roof repairs to three of the operation towers for the draw bridge. Crews will be working continuously on the roof repairs, however, lane closures would only take place periodically between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Weather permitting, this work will be completed in one week.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the work zone, obey any speed restrictions that may be in place, and the instructions of the flag persons for their safety and the safety of the highway work crew. As with most road and bridge projects, work may be cancelled, postponed, or prolonged due to inclement weather.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source. Long Island traffic cameras and travel information are also available from the INFORM Transportation Management Center at www.INFORMNY.com and on their hand-held communication devices at www.INFORMNY.mobi.

