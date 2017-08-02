Travel Advisory For Evening Travel On LIE

By
Elizabeth Johnson
-
0
26

 

Motorists should expect full overnight closures on Interstate 495/Long Island Expressway eastbound between exits 46 and 48 starting on Wednesday evening, August 2 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Sunday nights to Thursday nights.

 

The completion time has been changed to 5 a.m. in contrast to the normal conclusion of 6 a.m. in anticipation of additional traffic due to ongoing Amtrak repairs at Penn Station that have altered Long Island Railroad schedules.  There will be no daytime closures in connection with this phase of the project.

 

This is a part of a New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) project to restore the roadway surface in various locations in Nassau and Suffolk Counties to enhance the safety for the traveling public. The cost for these improvements among all of the locations is $1.2 million and is being performed by Constar, Inc. of Central Islip, Long Island.

 

Motorists should take note of the portable variable message signs that have been placed along the roadway with alerts in advance of the work and detour information.

 

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the work zone, obey any speed restrictions that may be in place, and the instructions of the flag persons for their safety and the safety of the highway work crew. As with most road and bridge projects, work may be cancelled, postponed, or prolonged due to inclement weather.

 

For real-time travel information motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.

Comments

comments

SHARE
Previous articleOoo Là-Là Superb Language Talents
Next articleLetter To The Editor: American Exceptionalism
Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here