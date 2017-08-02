Travel Advisory For Evening Travel On LIE

Motorists should expect full overnight closures on Interstate 495/Long Island Expressway eastbound between exits 46 and 48 starting on Wednesday evening, August 2 between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Sunday nights to Thursday nights.

The completion time has been changed to 5 a.m. in contrast to the normal conclusion of 6 a.m. in anticipation of additional traffic due to ongoing Amtrak repairs at Penn Station that have altered Long Island Railroad schedules. There will be no daytime closures in connection with this phase of the project.

This is a part of a New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) project to restore the roadway surface in various locations in Nassau and Suffolk Counties to enhance the safety for the traveling public. The cost for these improvements among all of the locations is $1.2 million and is being performed by Constar, Inc. of Central Islip, Long Island.

Motorists should take note of the portable variable message signs that have been placed along the roadway with alerts in advance of the work and detour information.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the work zone, obey any speed restrictions that may be in place, and the instructions of the flag persons for their safety and the safety of the highway work crew. As with most road and bridge projects, work may be cancelled, postponed, or prolonged due to inclement weather.

For real-time travel information motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.

