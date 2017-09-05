Town of North Hempstead September Community Calendar

What Matters to You Men’s Community Group

Friday, Sept. 1, 8 and 29

The group is open to all men, age 60 and over living in the Town of North Hempstead. Come and discuss topics that are of mutual interest to men living in the community. The group meets at the Parkville Branch of Great Neck Library, 10 Campbell Street, New Hyde Park on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. North Hempstead Project Independence invites all male town residents 60 and over.

Project Independence Players

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 12 and 19, October 3, 10 and 17, November 14 and 21, December 5, 12 and 19

Join the PI Players, and have an opportunity to celebrate the arts in drama, improvisation, music, dance movement and poetry performance. Reminisce and share your life experience and uniqueness through participation and performance. Please join us at Clinton G. Martin Park, 1601 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 12 and 19, October 3, 10 and 17, November 14 and 21, December 5, 12 and 19. from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. North Hempstead Project Independence invites all town residents 60 and over. Please note: Joining this group is a commitment.

Project Independence and You

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Learn about all the Project Independence services available for town residents aged 60 and over and help us to get to know you! Please join us at the Shelter Rock Library, 165 Searingtown Road, Albertson on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. North Hempstead Project Independence invites all town residents 60 and over. Please call 311 or 869-6311 to register or for more information.

Please call 311 or 869-6311 to register or for more information.

Caregiver to a Spouse Support Group

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Learn new ways of coping with demands of care giving. Gain a better understanding of your relationship with your loved one (over age 60). Learn to recognize the importance of meeting your own needs. Explore community resources. Group meets at the Port Washington Senior Center, 80 Manorhaven Boulevard, Port Washington on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Project Independence invites all town residents 60 and over. Registration is required.

Please call 311 or 869-6311 to register or for more information.

Senior Talk Group

Thursday, Sept. 7

Come enjoy lively discussion on many topics at the Senior Talk Group. The group meets on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Roslyn Community Center, 53 Orchard Street, Roslyn Heights. North Hempstead Project Independence invites all town residents 60 and over.

St. Francis Hospital Outreach Bus: FREE HEALTH SCREENINGS

Thursday, Sept. 7 and Tuesday, Sept. 26

The Town of North Hempstead in partnership with the St. Francis Hospital Community Outreach Program will be providing FREE Health Screenings through the outreach bus. The screenings include a brief cardiac history, blood pressure, simple blood test for cholesterol and diabetes screenings with appropriate patient education and referrals as needed. Please join us at the Port Washington Senior Center, 80 Manorhaven Boulevard, Port Washington on Monday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Fuschillo Park, Carle Road at Broadmoor Lane, Carle Place on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. North Hempstead Project Independence invites all town residents 60 and over.

Project Independence Social Discussion Group

Thursday, Sept. 7, 14 and 28

Come meet new friends! Enjoy talking with others and meeting your neighbors. The group meets at the Parkville Branch of Great Neck Library, 10 Campbell Street, New Hyde Park on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. North Hempstead Project Independence invites all town residents 60 and over.

Please call 311 or 869-6311 to register or for more information.

Technology for the Terrified: The Value of Facebook

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Learn how to use Facebook to stay in touch with family and friends all over the globe. Keep informed of cultural and political events that are important to you! Please join us at Clinton G. Martin Park, 1601 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Bringing your device is optional. North Hempstead Project Independence invites all town residents 60 and over. Limited space is available, registration is required.

Caregiver to a Parent Support Group

Wednesday, Sept. 13 and 27

Learn new ways of coping with demands of care giving. Gain a better understanding of your relationship with your loved one (over age 60). Learn to recognize the importance of meeting your own needs. Explore community resources. Group meets at the Port Washington Senior Center, 80 Manorhaven Boulevard, Port Washington on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Project Independence invites all town residents 60 and over. Registration is required.

Please call 311 or 869-6311 to register or for more information.

Brain Games

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 20 and 27

Come and exercise your brain at this three week series! Enjoy fun brain teasers and puzzles to challenge your mind. Please join us on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 20 and 27at the Great Neck Social Center, 80 Grace Avenue, Great Neck from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or at Mineola Library, 195 Marcellus Road, Mineola from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. North Hempstead Project Independence invites all town residents 60 and over. Limited space available, registration is required.

Please call 311 or 869-6311 to register or for more information.

Games People Play

Wednesday, Sept. 13 and 27

Like to play games? Come and play the card and board games you enjoy, and socialized with "game minded" people! Please join us at Clinton G. Martin Park, 1601 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park on Wednesday Sept. 13 and 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. North Hempstead Project Independence invites all town residents 60 and over.

Please call 311 or 869-6311 to register or for more information.

Easy Meals to Make at Home

Thursday, Sept. 14

Stay Healthy! Come and learn about easy and healthy meals you can make right at home! Please join us at Magnolia Gardens, 899 Broadway, Westbury on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. North Hempstead Project Independence invites all town residents 60 and over.

Please call 311 or 869-6311 to register or for more information.

Seasonal Flu Shots

Provided by Northwell Health and NuHealth. The shots are the regular QUADRIVALENT FLU VACCINE THAT IS MERCURY and PRESERVATIVE FREE. This is not the enhanced vaccine for those over 60.

Monday, Sept. 18, 2017-10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

North Hempstead “Yes We Can” Community Center, 141 Garden Street, Westbury

Monday, Sept. 25, 2017-10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Clinton G. Martin Park (Room 2), 1601 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park, NY 11040

Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017-10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Port Washington Senior Center, 80 Manorhaven Blvd, Port Washington, NY 11050

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017-10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Great Neck Social Center (Room 5), 80 Grace Ave., Great Neck, NY 11021

North Hempstead Project Independence invites all town residents 60 and over. Appointments Required. Please call 311 or 869-6311 to register or for more information.

Blankets of Love

Tuesday, Sept. 19 and 26

The group provides an opportunity for seniors in the community to come together and work in a collaborative manner on a meaningful and rewarding project. All members of the group are registered as volunteers with JASA. Each blanket is donated to a worthy cause. The blankets have been given to various human service programs in Nassau County and New York City. The group meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton G. Martin Park, 1601 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park. North Hempstead Project Independence invites all town residents 60 and over.

