Town of North Hempstead Joins Chabad For Menorah Lighting Dec. 14

Join the Town of North Hempstead and the Chabad of Port Washington for this year’s Menorah Lighting and Hanukkah Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 14 starting at 4 p.m. Hanukkah, which runs from Dec. 13 until sunset Dec. 20, celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, when it is said that one day's worth of sacred oil lasted for eight days. Latkes and other treats will be available and live music.

The event will take place on the front lawn of Town Hall at, 220 Plandome Rd., Manhasset, NY 11030

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, members of the North Hempstead Town Board and Rabbi Shalom M. Paltiel of the Chabad of Port Washington will be in attendance.

