Town Holds Annual Manhasset Tree Lighting Ceremony

North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Council Members Anna Kaplan, Peter Zuckerman, Lee Seeman, Viviana Russell and Dina De Giorgio along with Town Clerk Wayne Wink and Receiver of Taxes Charles Berman attended the Annual Manhasset Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony hosted by the town in conjunction with the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, Manhasset Park District, and Manhasset Lakeville Fire & Department on Friday, Dec. 1 at Mary Jane Davies Green in Manhasset.

The event included a performance by the Manhasset High School Brass Choir, awards for the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce poster contest and a visit from Santa following the tree lighting. Hundreds of members of the community attended to enjoy the festivities and witness the tree lighting.

