Town And Chamber Official Ribbon Cutting At Publicans

The Manhasset Chamber of Commerce and the Town of North Hempstead officials gathered for the official ribbon cutting ceremony for Publican’s on Thursday, March 9. Chamber Copresidents Stephanie Solomon (Chocolate Works) and T.J. Costello, (Hierarchy Architects) Chamber Vice President Elizabeth Johnson (Manhasset Press/Port News), Chamber Secretary Katie Miller (CSM), Former President C.J. Coleman (Coleman Pension) and Diane Harragan (Coach Realtors) joined Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Councilwoman Anna Kaplan and Clerk Wayne Wink in officially welcoming Publicans to Plandome Road.

Mike King, the manager of Publicans, Madeline Sayed and the staff of Publicans were on hand for the ribbon cutting. Chamber members Laura Casale and Tricia Dessi were also in attendance.

1 of 4

Chamber president Costello was the architect who worked on the redesign of the establishment. The beautifully restored back room which has an amazing skylight and the perfect place to welcome chamber, officials and guests to the event.

With the Dickens sign on the wall, a huge American flag framed against another wall, the celebratory atmosphere of the room was cozy with tall cocktail tables filled with crudite and cheese plates to nibble on, while officials toasted the staff of Publicans to great success and a fruitful business.

Executive Chef Rich Schoenacher plans to increase its offering to include a lunch menu shortly.

Comments

comments