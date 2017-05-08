The Tower Foundation Masquerades For Manhasset Students

Elaborate Venetian masks may have been the fashion accessory of the evening at the Tower Foundation’s recent Masquerade Ball, but there was no hiding the nearly 400 attendees’ enthusiasm for this organization’s annual fundraiser.

Held on Saturday, March 18, at Plandome Country Club, the 26th annual gala combined the glamour and romantic intrigue of a traditional masked ball with an evening of philanthropy, aimed at raising money for Tower’s latest initiative: installing groundbreaking zSpace labs in Manhasset’s Secondary School, as well as Munsey Park and Shelter Rock elementary schools. Designed to provide students with an interactive, 3D experience while exploring the district’s STEM curriculum, zSpace will allow students to interact with objects and understand more fully the science behind those objects in a groundbreaking way.

Founded in 1991, The Tower Foundation of Manhasset is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing innovative grants to the Manhasset Public Schools. For more information, visit www.towerfoundation.com.

