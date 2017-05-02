The House That Tiffany Built

The legendary Tiffany & Co. is sitting pretty on Northern Boulevard

Ah, the little blue box. For the past 180 years, Tiffany & Co. has charmed the jewelry world with its exquisite diamonds, high end jewelry and classic gift ware. The company’s signature Tiffany blue is iconic and the brand has solidified itself as a Hollywood favorite, being personified by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast At Tiffany’s. All of this will continue to be enveloped in a white satin ribbon as an elegant mainstay for the jewelry line’s foreseeable future.

Founded by Charles Lewis Tiffany and John B. Young in Brooklyn, Connecticut, Tiffany & Co. opened its doors to the world in 1837 as a stationery emporium. Closer to home, the store’s Manhasset location has been around since 1988 at the Americana Manhasset Luxury Shopping Center. Itay Shimony is the vice president of the Northeast market and said since the Long Island opening, the brand has found a home on Northern Boulevard.

“This was our first location on Long Island, and it has exceeded all expectations,” says Shimony of the store, which has undergone two major renovations since its opening, including a complete remodel in 2011. “Tiffany & Co. is a proud community partner in Manhasset as the store is staffed locally, and the team members are well-connected with their clients and charities.”

Like many businesses in Manhasset, Tiffany & Co. proudly supports local foundations, including Champions for Charity, the Manhasset School Community Association and the North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center. Although the company is expansive, Shimony said that many clients in town refer to Tiffany & Co. as their “local jeweler.”

“The heritage of Tiffany & Co. is vividly illuminated by the magnificent diamonds that initially brought the company international renown and that continue to highlight Tiffany’s legacy as one of the world’s premier jewelers,” said Shimony of the iconic jeweler. “I believe the breathtaking sparkle of a Tiffany diamond has an incontestable edge in fashion, in symbolizing love and commitment, and in achieving an honored place in the history of American design.”

Pop in to Tiffany & Co. and you’ll find their newest line. The Tiffany HardWear collection is not your mother’s Tiffany. New to the brand, the collection builds on the industrial vibe of New York City. Featuring rings, earrings, necklaces and pendants, Tiffany HardWear “express the strength and spirit of the modern rebel.”

At the turn of the 20th century, Tiffany & Co. became known for its glamorous, geometric Art Deco pieces and bold cocktail-style creations inspired by designers Elsa Peretti and Jean Schlumberger. Shimony noted that while the exquisite jewels adorn the likes of celebrities and dignitaries, but both men and women who respect the history and timeless elegance shop the brand as well.

The feeling of receiving the little blue box is magical as it epitomizes everything Tiffany & Co. represents: grace, beauty, and a nod to the past with the creativity of the future.

Shop the collection at the Americana Manhasset, 1980 Northern Boulevard, Manhasset, NY 11030. For more information, call 516-869-0800 or visit www.tiffany.com/jewelry-stores/americana-manhasset.

Comments

comments