The Evolution Of Tuesday’s Children

The tragedy that impacted the country on Sept. 11, 2001 was never more felt than here on Long Island. What was learned from that horrific attack formed a response and recovery organization named Tuesday’s Children, that cares for communities impacted by terrorism and loss. Originating in Manhasset, each year the organization holds a Benefit at Plandome. This year the event honored Colleen and Jimmy Kenny.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.



The Kennys have been supporters of Tuesday’s Children from its infancy. In his speech, Jimmy acknowledged Tuesday’s Children “realized the need and answered the call.”

The event, a sell-out every year, had a host of fabulous auction items. The evening was an incredible event and when Lisa Iskyan, who lost her husband, spoke, it was truly hard not to shed a tear. The children of September 11 also spoke. Dan and Mike Friedman of Jericho, twins who lost their dad, spoke of innovation and the next generation to carry on the legacy of Tuesday’s Children.

“Those being supported are now the supporters,” said Kenny.

The organization has evolved and now supports families and communities impacted by terrorism and traumatic loss worldwide. They offer a time-tested, long-term approach that enables families and communities torn apart by tragedy to heal, recover and thrive for a lifetime. Tuesday’s Children now offers the same life-changing programs for U.S. military families of fallen as they do for those who lost a loved one on September 11—keeping the promise for a lifetime of healing. For more information about Tuesday’s Children, visit www.tuesdayschildren.org.

Comments

comments