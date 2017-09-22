The Evolution Of Tuesday’s Children

By
Elizabeth Johnson
-
0
686

The tragedy that impacted the country on Sept. 11, 2001 was never more felt than here on Long Island. What was learned from that horrific attack formed a response and recovery organization named Tuesday’s Children, that cares for communities impacted by terrorism and loss. Originating in Manhasset, each year the organization holds a Benefit at Plandome. This year the event honored Colleen and Jimmy Kenny.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.


The Kennys have been supporters of Tuesday’s Children from its infancy. In his speech, Jimmy acknowledged Tuesday’s Children “realized the need and answered the call.”
The event, a sell-out every year, had a host of fabulous auction items. The evening was an incredible event and when Lisa Iskyan, who lost her husband, spoke, it was truly hard not to shed a tear. The children of September 11 also spoke. Dan and Mike Friedman of Jericho, twins who lost their dad, spoke of innovation and the next generation to carry on the legacy of Tuesday’s Children.
“Those being supported are now the supporters,” said Kenny.
The organization has evolved and now supports families and communities impacted by terrorism and traumatic loss worldwide. They offer a time-tested, long-term approach that enables families and communities torn apart by tragedy to heal, recover and thrive for a lifetime. Tuesday’s Children now offers the same life-changing programs for U.S. military families of fallen as they do for those who lost a loved one on September 11—keeping the promise for a lifetime of healing. For more information about Tuesday’s Children, visit www.tuesdayschildren.org.

Comments

comments

SHARE
Previous articleHurricane Season
Next articleLady In The Window Book Signing In Manhasset
Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here