Talbots Americana Hosts Adventures In Learning

By
Elizabeth Johnson
Tired of winter and the same old drab clothing?  Now that spring has arrived you will have an opportunity to update and refresh your wardrobe and give to a local educational organization at the same time.

 

Talbots and Adventures in Learning cordially invite you to start your shopping spree and to check out the latest styles all day Tuesday, April 4th at Talbots. This will also be your chance to support Adventures.

 

Adventures’ representatives look forward to greeting you the same day from 6:30-8:30PM at Talbots, 1625 Northern Boulevard, Manhasset. Talbots will generously donate 10% of pre-tax sales to Adventures.  For further information, contact Talbots at 516-344-6147 or Adventures at 516-767-9235.

 

Founded 48 years ago, Adventures in Learning is an after-school education and enrichment program, located in the Hagedorn Community Center in the Great Neck/Manhasset EOC building at 65 High Street, Manhasset, dedicated to improving the lives of children in need of after-school care and instruction.

Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

