Supporting Those Effected By Superstorm Harvey

Dear North Hempstead Neighbor:

Hurricane Harvey has devastated Texas and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Many people have asked how they can help. At this time, it’s been made clear that monetary contributions are the best and most effective way to help. If you want to help but aren’t sure where to start, tax-exempt charities that have indicated they are accepting Harvey-specific donations include these major relief organizations:

American Red Cross. To make a financial donation, visit the their website, call 1.800.RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation for those in need.

Judi Bosworth Supervisor of the Town of North Hempstead and The Town Council

