Student Poster Contest Deadline Extended

The deadline for the poster contest highlighting the dangers of illicit and prescription drugs, and the importance of saying NO has been extended until August 22. Children ages 12 to 15 are encouraged to participate. The theme of the contest is “Please Join Me in Being Drug Free,” and is in recognition of National Recovery Month in September. It’s part of the Nassau County Executive’s Ed Mangano’s aggressive campaign to raise awareness of substance abuse prevention, treatment and recovery initiatives.

Mangano urged school officials to encourage their students to participate in a rewarding and positive summer project. “Prevention and early intervention are ultimately the key to stopping drug misuse and abuse that claims the life of at least one Long Islander a day,” said Mangano. “This poster contest offers our youth the opportunity to learn about the dangers of drugs and to convey anti-drug messages to their classmates and peers.”

The posters will be displayed at Nassau County’s first-ever Recovery Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, August 26, at Eisenhower Park, Parking Field 8, from 2 – 5 p.m. Attendees at the fair will have an opportunity – between 2 – 3:30 p.m. – to peruse and choose the poster they think conveys the best message. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. and prizes will be awarded to the winning students in each age group.

Poster submissions should be dropped off at, or sent to, the Theodore Roosevelt Executive & Legislative Building at 1550 Franklin Ave. in Mineola by August 22 – to the attention of Eden Laikin. Posters should be no larger than 22″x28”. Children should write their name, age, grade and school on the back of their poster submission. Only one submission per child. For more information, call (516) 571-6105.

Comments

comments