Sponsorship Opportunities For Casino Night

Strathmore Vanderbilt Women’s Club will host a Casino Night at its annual philanthropic event to be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m. The philanthropic event will benefit NEXT for AUTISM, a nonprofit organization that strategically designs, launches and supports innovative programs to improve the lives of people living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
Using an entrepreneurial approach, NEXT for AUTISM seeks to transform the current landscape of autism services and challenge the status quo by creating programs and opportunities that empower people with ASD to live fulfilling and joyful lives. NEXT for AUTISM collaborates with national thought leaders, partners with leading community-based organizations, provides tactical expertise and critical early-stage management, and raises vital seed money.
Consider offering your support to this worthy charity. So many families have at least one member living with ASD or is touched by someone living with ASD. Sponsors of this event will be prominently acknowledged the night of the Strathmore Vanderbilt Women’s Club Philanthropic on event signage. If you have any questions, please contact Christina Pullo at 917-689-3073, Daria Connolly at 917-763-2012 or Tone Burrows at 917-291-8049, or email SVWCphilanthropic2017@gmail.com.
The following sponsorship opportunities are needed, however, any support is appreciated. Sponsorship opportunities include: Event Sponsorship, $10,000; Casino Sponsorship, $3,500; Craps Table, $700; Blackjack Table, $500; Poker Table, $350; Roulette Table, $350; Decorations, $350; and Centerpieces, $250. Enjoy a fun night out for a good cause.

