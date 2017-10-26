Special Fundraiser For The INN

A special fundraiser is being organized called the Taste of North Shore to be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation (Social Hall) at 48 Shelter Rock Rd. in Manhasset, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is a joint effort by Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Cares who has partnered with the Interfaith Nutrition Network (The INN) to organize the local fundraiser to feed the hungry and homeless on Long Island and welcome community support. All net proceeds from the event will go directly to The INN. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Cares is the Long Island and Queens, N.Y. chapter of the Realogy Foundation, a nonprofit organization operating as the charitable arm of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage on Long Island and Queens, N.Y.

The INN is the largest soup kitchen on Long Island and has fed those in need since 1983. The INN addresses the issues of hunger and homelessness on Long Island by providing food, shelter, long-term housing and support services in a dignified and respectful manner for those who seek The INN’s help.

Many of the local restaurants from Manhasset, Port Washington and Roslyn are participating in this event. Come and enjoy tastings of food, wine, beer, coffee or tea and dessert guests. A local band will provide music. There will be raffles for gift certificates and wine/beer baskets to generate further funds for The INN.

Advanced ticket sales are $25 per person and door ticket sales are $30 per person. Tickets are available at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage located at 600 Plandome Rd. in Manhasset. Phone: 516-365-5780.

Come enjoy the wonderful tastes of the North Shore on Nov. 11 and feed hungry and homeless on Long Island as well.

Comments

comments