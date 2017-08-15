Shoot Out For Soldiers

Manhasset 2024, a team of Manhasset 5th grade boys (Manhasset 2024), honored Sgt. James J. Regan by participating in a 24 hour-long charity lacrosse tournament at the Field of Dreams in Massapequa called “Shootout for Soldiers” (SFS) – 24 hours, one game, one goal. Support Our Troops. Funds raised by SFS will benefit four incredible organizations, including Army Ranger Lead the Way Fund (started in memory of Sgt. James (Jimmy) J. Regan).

Jimmy Regan grew up playing lacrosse in Manhasset and went on to play lacrosse at Duke University. In 2004, he enlisted in the Army and in 2007 gave his life fighting for his country. The playing field at Munsey Park Elementary, where all Manhasset boys first pick up a lacrosse stick for Manhasset PAL, is dedicated to his memory. To honor his spirit and patriotism on the 10th anniversary of his death, the Manhasset 2024 boys will all be wearing t-shirts bearing Sgt. Jimmy Regan’s name when they play.

The boys have been working hard to raise money through lemonade stands and bake sales. It has been a meaningful way for the boys to combine their love of lacrosse with helping others. Please join the boys from Manhasset 2024 in supporting Shootout for Soldiers (SFS). It is a great cause that helps those who serve our country. You can donate directly at:

https://fundraise.shootoutforsoldiers.com/fundraise/team?ftid=121367

This is the second year that Manhasset 2024 is participating in Shootout for Soldiers. Last year, thanks to the generous support of the Manhasset Community, the boys raised the most money of all the teams participating in the 2016 event. For being the top fundraiser, Duke Lacrosse’s Head Coach John Danowski attended their game as a guest coach.

Comments

comments