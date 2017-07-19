Residents Reminded Taxes Are Due

Town of North Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Charles Berman reminds residents that the last day to pay the 2017 General taxes – second-half bill without a penalty is Thursday, August 10. Second-half of the 2017 General Tax payments must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service on or before August 10, 2017, to avoid penalty.

Online tax payment information is shown on the reverse side of your bill. Online payments may be made by check (ACH) or credit card at: www.northhempsteadny.gov. Credit card payments may only be made online and cannot be processed by our cashiers. Online credit card payment processing rates are 2.35 percent of the tax amount (fee schedule can be found on the Town’s website). When paying with an online check through your bank, please schedule the payment at least ten days prior to the deadline, and be sure to include your 2017 General Tax bill number and your section, block, and lot.

When paying in person, you may pay your bill at 200 Plandome Road, Manhasset, NY 11030, during normal business hours, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. (Saturdays, Sundays and Holidays excepted). The Tax Office will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2017. You may also pay at the following sites with check or money order only on the dates and times specified. Please bring your entire bill with you when paying in person.

Second-Half 2017 General Tax – Local Collection Sites

Monday, July 31, 2017 at 10 a.m.-12 p.m. – Port Washington Parking District, 15 Vanderventer Ave., Port Washington

Monday, July 31, 2017 at 1 p.m.-2 p.m. – Hector Gayle Roslyn Community Center, 53 Orchard St., Roslyn Heights (Parking lot on Lincoln Ave.)

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 10 a.m. -12 p.m. – Fuschillo Park, Carle Rd. & Broadmoor Ln., Carle Place

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Yes We Can Community Center, 141 Garden St., New Cassel

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Clinton G. Martin Park, Marcus Ave. and New Hyde Park Rd., New Hyde Park

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Broadway Park, Broadway & County Courthouse Rd., Garden City Park

Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Great Neck Social Center, Inc., 80 Grace Ave., Great Neck

Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 1 p.m.-3 p.m.- Michael J. Tully Park, 1801 Evergreen Ave., New Hyde Park

Friday, August 4, 2017 at 12 p.m. at 2 p.m. – John D. Caemmerer Park, Wentworth Ave., Albertson

To better serve our taxpayers, our e-mail payment reminder service is available. To sign up, please go to the Town website and click on “Our Government” followed by “Receiver of Taxes” and then click the “Tax Office Email Alerts” tab. A reminder will be e-mailed approximately 10 days before the last day to pay the tax without a penalty.

In addition, property owners may register online for “no cost” access to their General and School property tax information. You can log on to our website at any time to view, print, or check the payment status of your property tax bills. Additionally, for a reduced “convenience fee” property owners will also be able to pay their tax bills using American Express, Visa, MasterCard or Discover or by “Automatic Electronic Check”. Please note that conventional payments via the U.S. mail or an in-person payment will continue to be “without any convenience fee or charge”.

If you have any questions regarding your second-half 2017 General tax payment, please call 311 or 516-869-6311.

