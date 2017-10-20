Red Stocking Revue Honors Rita DiLucia

ancerCare’s Red Stocking Revue committee selected Rita DiLucia as the 2017 Patron Chair. A lifelong resident of Port Washington and consummate volunteer, DiLucia is very well known throughout the community, especially in the school district and as a six-term trustee for the Village of Manorhaven. She and her family have also provided exceptional support in so many ways for CancerCare and the Red Stocking Revue.

Reserved patron seating is available for all Red Stocking Revue performances for $30 per ticket. General admission tickets are $20. Seniors and children tickets are $15 for Thursday and Sunday shows. Performances will take place Oct. 26 to 28 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. in the Schreiber High School auditorium, Campus Drive in Port Washington.

This year’s theme, “Once Upon a Stocking,” will feature musical numbers and skits that are take-offs on fairy tales. The production will again be generously underwritten by The Peter & Jeri Dejana Family Foundation.

Contact Vilma Jones at cubanitavj57@aol.com or Barbara Faticone 516-883-6693 for information. Visit www.redstockingrevue.org for information or to order tickets online, or call 516-606-0160.

