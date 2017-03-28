Reach Out America Honors Two Women

Hall and Katz will be honored at the Town of North Hempstead event

March is Women’s History Month and two women who head Reach Out America (ROA) will be honored on March 29; for their community service, ROA President Rita Hall will be added to the May W. Newburger Women’s Roll of Honor and ROA Vice President Patty Katz will be lauded during the Inaugural Nassau County Women Breaking Ground celebration.

Hall joined Reach Out America in 2008; she rose from assistant to chairwoman of their Church/State committee, then vice president and finally president of the organization last year. She is a board member of the North Shore Community Arts Council, helps feed homeless workers through the Long Island Pride Chorus (where she sings), and volunteers at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and at WNYC.

Katz, a founding chairwoman of Reach Out America’s Green Committee, now vice president of the organization, worked to help Nassau County residents make green lifestyle choices with Assemblywoman Michelle Schimel, presented global warming programs to Great Neck students, and is a member of the TONH Ecological Commission and Nassau County Environmental Board. Recently, Katz was elected to the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District as Commissioner.

Reach Out America, formed in 2004, is dedicated to protecting the environment, defending the first amendment, safeguarding the social safety net, assuring electoral fairness and seeking a peaceful world; ROA holds monthly meetings where expert speakers address the membership about timely issues. The actions the organization takes to affect progressive change include demonstrating, leafleting, petitioning, phone banking, visiting and pressuring legislators and writing to the press.

On April 29 from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m., ROA will host a full day women’s forum in Veatch House, Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 48 Shelter Rock Rd., Manhasset. The fee which includes the full program, lunch and a brief concert, is $25 per person in advance via check made out and sent to Reach Out America, 108 Station Rd., Great Neck, NY, 11023. For info email ritayhall@gmail.com.

