Port Washington Boulevard To Be Renamed Sergeant James J. Regan Boulevard

On July 25, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed into law Chapter 147 of the law of 2017 designates the section of Port Washington Boulevard between Northern Boulevard and Crabapple Road in Manhasset as “Sergeant James J. Regan Boulevard.”

The legislation was sponsored by New York State Senator Elaine Phillips who represents the 7th district in conjunction with Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso. Army Sergeant James “Jimmy” Regan is a veteran from Manhasset who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country.

Regan was an outstanding student and All-American lacrosse player at Chaminade High School and went on to play at Duke University. Deeply affected by the terror attacks of September 11, which killed many people from his hometown, he volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army after college passing up lucrative Wall Street job opportunities and law school scholarships.

He excelled in the military as well, graduating first in his basic training class, receiving the distinction of “Soldier of the Cycle” and later earning a spot in the elite Army Rangers. Regan was a fire team leader who served two tours in Afghanistan and two tours in Iraq.

Regan was killed February 9, 2007 when his vehicle was targeted by an IED in Northern Iraq. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and Meritorious Service Medal for his brave and heroic service, and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

“Sgt. James Regan is a true American hero and role model. He volunteered to serve our country and did so with honor, courage and distinction during four overseas combat tours. This honor will help ensure that his memory, heroism and ultimate sacrifice in service to our country will always be remembered,” said Phillips. “We are truly humbled by this tribute to our son Jimmy,” stated Jim and Mary Regan. “Jimmy was a special young man who touched the life of so many Long Islanders. We strive to honor his life and legacy every day and we are extremely grateful that those who will now drive along ‘Sergeant James J. Regan Boulevard’ will have a daily reminder of the selfless sacrifice Jimmy made serving and defending our country.” “Sergeant James Regan was a true hero; he lived by his actions and unselfishly decided to serve and defend his country. I am pleased this legislation was signed into law to honor his memory,” said Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso. A dedication ceremony will be held later this year in Manhasset.

