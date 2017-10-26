Our Lady Of Grace News

Annual Barnes & Noble Book Fair

Our Lady of Grace Montessori School will hold their annual Barnes and Noble book fair Friday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Barnes & Noble located at 1542 Northern Blvd, Manhasset. Support the school while holiday shopping. Enjoy story time with Mrs. Marialaina Sheehan at 12 p.m. and with Sr. Kelly at 4 p.m. Don’t forget to order a whole cheesecake for the holidays while there. Gift wrapping will be provided by Our Lady of Grace PTA. There will be coffee, tea & cookies while you shop at 8 p.m. Can’t attend the book fair at Barnes & Noble? Visit bn.com/bookfairs to support the school online from Nov. 3 to 8 by entering book fair ID #12233805 at checkout. A percentage of the Barnes & Noble purchases will benefit Our Lady of Grace school. All Café purchases are included.

Our Lady Of Grace Silver Tea Luncheon Set For Nov. 8

Our Lady of Grace Montessori School will be hosting its 59th Annual Silver Tea luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Plandome Country Club. Tickets are $75. There will be a silent auction and raffles as well as a fashion show. For more information or to make a donation, contact Our Lady of Grace at 516-365-9832. Pictured from left are: Dana Chrisomalis, Jen Cannone, Lara Pangburn, Christina Potter, Maria Quinn, JoAnn Hoang and Alana Brock; not pictured: Theresa Morrison, Emily Coppock, Zena Tsai and Kristin Trunz

Pumpkin Patch Frolicking At Our Lady Of Grace

It was a wonderful, pumpkin-filled fall day at Our Lady of Grace Montessori School (OLG) as the grounds were transformed for the annual Pumpkin Patch celebration during this, their 50th anniversary year. Revelers enjoyed a true harvest party as the OLG community came together with family, friends and alumni to celebrate the harvest season. The committee chairs Erin Lee, Kristin Iannone and Olivia Hom did a great job so that everyone enjoyed games, bouncy castles, pumpkin decorating, sports, music and a cornucopia of delicious foods and treats.

1 of 9

Comments

comments