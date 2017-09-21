Original Works Featured By Dance Visions

Dance Visions NY presents site-specific works of both original choreography and newly revived classics of Isadora Duncan repertory at landmark venues on Long Island’s Gold Coast. Last performance of this 2017 summer project is on Oct. 1 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation Shelter Rock, 48 Shelter Rock Rd. in Manhasset.

Dance Visions NY has been collaborating with North Shore landmarks in creating multi-faceted dance/art programs which fully complement the particular environments in which they are performed.

Highlights of this culminating program includes three rarely seen Isadora Duncan’s works, the company’s acclaimed staging of Duncan’s “Russian Workers Songs”, the the heroic Allegro Molto Vivace section of the Tchaikovsky Symphony “Pathetique” and Chopin’s Berceuse. Other Chopin dances, the Bacchanal to music of Gluck and Beth Jucovy’s original work, “Rejuvenation” will also be featured. These dances will be presented outdoors in the natural setting of the beautiful Unitarian Universalist Congregation Shelter Rock estate.

This program is made possible in part with funds from the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and is administered by The Huntington Arts Council, Inc.

Additional support is through the North Shore Community Arts Council and individual donations.

“…The Duncan works, when danced with clarity, musicality, and conviction, as they were at this performance, are touching and exhilarating…Jucovy filled the unornamented movements with quiet intensity… (the dancers) bounded like racing does until falling to Earth after an excess of ecstasy.” Joseph Mazo, Newsday “ The Alexandroff Ensemble’s Choir accompanies the evening’s most powerful dance with [Dance Visions NY’s]. “Varshavianca… one person revives, and they rise, indomitable to march again. When it was over, the woman on my right said incredulously to her companion, ‘I’m crying’ So was I.” (From a performance “Isadora into the 21st Century” with several Isadora Duncan dance companies at the 92nd St.) Deborah Jowitt, Dancebeat, Artsjournal Blog, November 2016.

And upcoming: Dance Visions NY’s NYC performance season, Speyer Hall, University Settlement House, 184 Eldridge St., New York, NY, Dec. 13 to 16.

Dance Visions NY, Inc., the New York metropolitan area’s celebrated dance company, brings the Isadora Duncan artistic legacy into the present through the presentation of authentic Duncan works as well as through presentation of original works, influenced by Duncan principles, that take on a different form in the modern world.

Dancers: Louisa Armstrong, Danielle Atkinson, Vanessa Ferranti, Ligia Gaissionok, Forrest Hersey, Natalie Isaza, Beth Jucovy, Hope Kroog, Laura Marciano, Shannon McMullan, Rebekah Mulkey, Elena Notkina, Adrienne Ramm, Hyo Jin Rim and Anastasia Benedetti. Programs are hosted by actress Shirley Romaine. Pianist: Mark Fiedler

Call 516-314-2359 or email dancevisions.ny@gmail.com for information.

Comments

comments