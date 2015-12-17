Open 6th Precinct

This letter was reprinted by request of the Greater Council of Manhasset Civic Associations, Inc.
To County Executive Mangano, Police Commissioner Krumpter, and Legislator Nicolello,
The Nassau County Executive, County Legislature, and the Nassau County Police Department are hereby called upon to take the appropriate actions necessary to:
1. Reopen the Sixth Precinct in Manhasset to serve as a fully operational precinct including reinstituing plain clothes officers, full administrative staffing and the 6th Squad exactly as it was prior to the merge.
2. Reinstate the full five officer POP Unit in the Sixth Precinct.
The merging of the precincts in Nassau County was touted in 2012 as being a huge cost saver for taxpayers with no reduction in services. The reality is a failure in the objectives upon which it was based; Cost savings have not been realized, and services have been reduced. The financials no longer support the merging of precincts, as evidenced in the decision to reinstate the Fourth and Fifth to their original locations as separate precincts and to abandon the plan to merge the First and the Seventh.
While the Third Precinct leadership has done its best to be responsive to the needs of Three North, the reality is these high level officers and their staff have been asked to do more with less, which due to Three North and Three South serving different populations with different types of concerns, the needs of Three North are sacrificed, losing its resources to the higher crime areas in Three South. While sector cars still patrol the areas they have in the past, 911 calls and acute needs in neighborhoods in Three South routinely deplete the resources of Three North. Residents are being told that service has not been reduced but in reality, Three North HAS lost its four plain clothes officers upon the merge while Three South retains its plain clothes officers.
Furthermore, the removal of the Problem Oriented Police (POP) Unit has dramatically affected Three North. The lack of targeted patrol within the fabric of the community that address crime, safety and quality of life issues in Three North have negatively affected the safety and security of residents, motorists and pedestrians. Sector cars must respond efficiently to radio calls and therefore do not have the resources to address concerns being brought up by residents, schools, elected officials and local civic leaders and ultimately prevent crime. This critical part of community policing is a program that must be reinstated as was promised when those officers were “temporarily” moved to other duties to cover a shortage in police officers, and I am pleased to hear that a partial reinstatement is already underway. With the swearing in of the newest and largest class of officers in twenty years, the POP officers must be moved back to their positions to address the issues faced by each community of the precinct.
It is totally and completely unacceptable to the communities in the former Sixth Precinct to have an insufficient POP Unit, no plainclothes officers and to remain fully absorbed by the Third Precinct. The Council of Greater Manhasset Civic Associations unanimously hereby demands the full reinstatement of the Sixth Precinct on Community Drive, reinstatement of the full POP Unit of five officers, its plainclothes officers, administration and detectives.
Richard J Bentley, President
Council of Greater Manhasset
Civic Associations, Inc.
I would like to commend Officer Sherman Payami for his kindness when he found me on the side of the road parked safely with my hazards on, walking distance to the Third Precinct. I had pulled over because of pure exhaustion and fell asleep. I am a Nurse at Northwell Health and being an Emergency Medical Technician in the 911 system for 11 years. I met a lot of police officers from the 111 and 109 Precints in my area where I was employed for Flushing Medical Center and I have never met a Police Officer as kind, professional and down right a stand-up human and humane being. It’s been a trying year for me, that’s for sure, to say the least….with my Mom dying of Sepsis, going into St. Francis Hospital on January 2nd and dying on March 14, 2017. Taking a leave of absence for six months from my employer to recoope from selling her condo, selling her furniture and clothing and donating the proceeds to St. Jude, which was her Charity when she was alive. I was lucky that he responded to my location on the side of the road whereby I slept. He stated he saw me previously a half hour before and returned to see my vehicle still present. I guess he thought I was dead as he startled me by banging on my window. He asked me if I was OK. I responded I was but had fallen asleep from pure exhaustion from the unresolved pneumonia that I was diagnosed with on October 19th. His concern warranted him calling another unit whereby a Police Officer Lenny Viviano responded. He was not so nice accusing me of smelling like liquor. I explained to him that I was not on drugs or had not consumed any liquor that evening/day, that I was purely exhausted and on my way to find the 3rd Precinct to file a complaint against my Manager Judy Raptopoulos who was harrassing, threatening, and ultimately assaulted me on the premises of my workplace. Officer Viviano continued to question me regarding a possible DWI even though I denied drinking that day. I explained to him that I was photosensitive from having contact lenses previously stuck to my eyes causing cornneal abrasions bilaterally. He still didn’t believe me and decided to see if I could follow his pen as he shined a flashlight in my eyes. It was a difficult task, to say the least. I tried the best I could squinting from his flashlight. In any event, he decided to stop his pursuit in trying to find out if I was intoxicated. FYI to all Police Officers…. A person could have a sweet ketonic breath from not eating. I was dehydrated with a diagnosis of pneumonia and had not eaten. Ketones form when the body starts breaking down fat sells to feed the body. I am borderline diabetic. My sugar was low and that is probably what he smelt on my breath. It was not alcohol, I could assure you that. I am a responsible individual who does not drink and drive. In fact, I preach to my 28 yr old son and 25th year old daughter never to drink and drive. Take Uber or call me to pick you up anytime of the night or wee hours of the morning. I am an EMT and Nurse since January of 2005. I have seen too many families affected and devastated by intoxicated irresponsible individuals. I just wanted to let you know what an awesome Police Officer I met on a cold fridgid night. He was truly a Godsent/Guardian Angel and the meaning of Christmas became so real to me that evening/morning of December 14th, Tour 1. I want to wish him a blessing to him and his Family for a Happy Hannuka and Blessed, Happy and Healthy 2018. He is truly an amazing person and unfortunately, in this day and age, you only meet a person like this once in your life ….. I was blessed to have met him and you are blessed to have him as an employee Police Officer @ the 6th Precinct in Manhasset, LI.