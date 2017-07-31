Ooo Là-Là Superb Language Talents

Manhasset Secondary School announces the outstanding accomplishments of French students on the Grand Concours National Exam for grades seven through 12.

Students placed first in Nassau County for over-all high scores, and first in the United States for two levels: Noémie Gomes-Jourdan (eighth grade) and Sofia Matos (ninth grade) achieved a rare platinum award for perfect scores. In addition, Noémie was also awarded the Tom Coleman Award for outstanding excellence (her second time in two years) as well as the AATF First Place Nassau County award. Sofia Matos (ninth grade) received the AATF First Place Nassau County award. Elin Hu (11th grade) was awarded the AATF First Place Nassau County Award and the Joan Feindler Award for language appreciation.

Manhasset has been a leading school on Long Island for the number of students whose scores rank nationally. This year, 74 percent of all students who took the exam placed with a national ranking, a number that reflects their hard work and a strong French curriculum.

According to Lisa Narug, national director, Le Grand Concours is a competition sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French whereby students are evaluated for their reading, written and listening comprehension skills in French. More than 85,000 students in all 50 states competed in the 2017 event.

AATF President Catherine Danièlou indicated that “French students who rank nationally in Le Grand Concours demonstrate integrative cultural competence and language skills. Laurie Marshall-Lauria, coordinator for World Languages & ENL, said, “We are very proud of all of the students who participated in this year’s Grand Concours. The students’ performance on the exam was outstanding!” The French teachers in Manhasset strive to produce responsible world citizens with multilingual capabilities. Le Grand Concours participants and winners all embrace an appreciation for other cultures and value the study of French.

Manhasset French teachers Diane Bollen and Arlette Siffer administered the exam in March, and the combined National Rankings totaled two Platinum, six Gold, 16 Silver, 24 Bronze and 39 Honorable Mention awards for their students. The AAFT recognized these students with certificates and medals that were distributed on June 9.

In addition, platinum students received engraved plaques from the AATF. The students were congratulated by BOE member Pat Aitken, Superintendent Charles Cardillo, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Doctor Charles Leone, District Coordinator Laurie Marshall-Lauria and French teachers Diane Bollen and Arlette Siffer. Félicitations et Bravo à tous.

—Submitted by the

Manhasset School District

Comments

comments