Obituary of Arthur Michael Hayes, Jr.

Arthur Michael Hayes, Jr., of Manhasset,NY and Miramar Beach, FL passed away on April 1, 2017.

He was born on September 30, 1942 in New Orleans, LA, to Arthur Michael Hayes and Hilda Mae Scortino Hayes. He was raised in Manhasset, NY. A proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, he achieved the rank of Captain serving in the Vietnam War. Arthur attended Loyola University and New York University attaining undergraduate, graduate and Juris Doctorate degrees. He had a successful career as a tax attorney, and retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Hayes; children, Mark (Danielle) Hayes, Stephen (Felicia) Hayes, Thomas (Gretchen) Hayes, Matthew Hayes; Tiffany (Rob) Coscia and Whitney Gold; 12 grandchildren; and brothers, Patrick Hayes and D. Lee Hayes. Visiting hours on Sunday April 9th from 3pm to 5pm at The Fairchild Funeral Chapel 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s RC Church, 1300 Northern Blvd., Manhasset on Monday April 10 at 10:a.m. Interment to follow at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Emerald Coast Wounded Warriors online at www.ec-ww.com.

