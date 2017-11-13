Nominations For Manhasset Special Districts

Nov.13 deadline for petitions

Manhasset residents have an opportunity to become a candidate and run for office in the Manhasset Special District Elections. Manhasset has two special districts, the Manhasset Park District, which governs the parking areas associated with the Long Island Rail Road, and the Manhasset Water and Fire District, which governs water and the two fire companies associated with the area.

Manhasset residents who are eligible to vote for town office in the Town of North Hempstead are eligible to hold office as water commissioner and can obtain a petition at 170 East Shore Rd. in Great Neck for the Manhasset Lakeville Water and Fire District position. Candidates must have 25 signatures of registered voters in the area and file the petition by Nov. 13 at 170 East Shore Rd. in Great Neck.

Any resident within the Manhasset Park District (this does not include Plandome or North Hills) qualified to vote is eligible to hold the office of commissioner.

To apply as a candidate, an individual must file a petition for nomination with 25 registered voters each residing within the Manhasset Park District. Petitions must be filed by Nov. 13 to the district office at 62 Manhasset Ave. in Manhasset.

The Manhasset Special Elections will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 12 to 9 p.m. Manhasset residents can vote at the Bayview Avenue Firehouse in Manhasset.

