New Life For Former Source Mall

Nassau County Executive Edward P. Mangano joined Michael Mai, Founder of Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. on October 19, to announce to start of a renovation project at the site of the former Source Mall in Wes

tbury.

The Lesso Group purchased the mall, as well as the Fortunoff building on the property, in May, and plan to complete renovations by next year. This includes investing $25 million into transforming a portion of the property into showroom space for their China-based home furnishings and building products business.

“There is not a family on Long Island that did not shop at Fortunoff. When it closed, we all lost something intangible,” said County Executive Mangano. “That’s why the Lesso concept is so exciting. It not only becomes new space for the consumer, but it will become a furnishings expo center for industry buyers from throughout the eastern seaboard. As County Executive, I am honored that Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. has selected Nassau County as the location to build upon the future.”

Comments

comments