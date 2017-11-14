National Adoption Day On Monday, Nov. 20

The Nassau County Department of Social Services and Nassau County Family Court, in partnership with the Long Island Children’s Museum, will participate in its sixteenth annual National Adoption Day Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 20, at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Garden City beginning at 10 a.m., where the adoptions of 26 children in foster care will be finalized.

“This is a wonderful and inspiring celebration,” said County Executive Ed Mangano. “Nassau County is dedicated to building and strengthening our families. We are devoted to ensuring every child freed for adoption has a permanent, loving family. Our goal is a family for every child and we are fortunate to have a number of foster and adoptive families who want to provide children in foster care with permanence.”

November is recognized as National Adoption Month, the purpose of which is to focus attention on children in the child welfare system that are in foster care and “freed,” meaning they are waiting to be adopted. Following the ceremony, a reception will be held for families finalizing adoptions and families who have adopted during the year.

“Adoption Day is a joyous celebration when the Family Court of Nassau County bestows permanency for the children and families. It is our pleasure to participate in this wonderful event,” added Supervising Judge Ellen R. Greenberg.

“The long-standing partnership between the Department of Social Services, Family Court and Long Island Children’s Museum (LICM) has provided important services to our community’s families,” said LICM President Suzanne LeBlanc. “Helping families connect and flourish is a goal we all share.” In addition to hosting Nassau County’s “Adoption Day” ceremony, LICM will provide each new family with a complimentary year-long family museum membership.

“This is our sixteenth successive year participating in National Adoption Day,” declared Social Services Commissioner Dr. John E. Imhof. “Since first celebrating this day in 2002, we finalized a total of 262 children during the last fifteen Adoption Day celebrations. We continue to seek nurturing and loving foster and adoptive parents for every Nassau County child needing a permanent home and family.”

For residents interested in fostering or adopting, call the Department of Social Services Recruitment Unit at (516) 227-7613 for further information.

Comments

comments