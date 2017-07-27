Nassau County Living Wage Rate Increases To $16.07

Effective August 1, 2017, the current Living Wage rate for employees of vendors with Nassau County service contracts will increase to $16.07 per hour for employees without health benefits from $15.78, and to $13.98 per hour with health benefits from $13.73. The increases are adjusted annually based on the New York Metropolitan CPI-U Index, and will remain in effect until July 31, 2018.

The Nassau County Living Wage Law was enacted by the Nassau County Legislature in 2006 to raise the minimum wage of the employees of vendors with County service contracts. The County Attorney is responsible for calculating the annual increases and the Comptroller’s Office is responsible for auditing the rate increase and in monitoring compliance with the law.

