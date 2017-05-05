Murder Mystery At Hempstead House

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy presents Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s great murder mystery, The Hound of the Baskervilles, in the historic Hempstead House on May 11, 12 and 13 at 8 p.m.

Set in a manor house in Devon, England, this two-act play tells the tale of horrific murders by a diabolical, supernatural hound that may still be haunting the surrounding moors. Now, across the pond, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson will investigate the most recent murder in the mansion’s Winter Living Room to save the Baskerville heir from his family’s tragic fate.

Tickets are available at www.sandspointpreserve.org and 516-304-5076. Conservancy member prices are $65 and $55; nonmember prices are $70 and $60.

The next cultural events at the preserve include Dance Visions NY’s tribute to legendary modern choreographer Isadora Duncan on June 25 at 2 p.m. and North Shore Music Festival’s production of Donizetti’s delightful opera, The Elixir of Love, on July 22. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with dinner in Hempstead House followed by the performance in Castle Gould’s Great Hall.

For information about Sands Point Preserve and all programs, and to purchase a 12-month membership for free admission to the park and discounts to many events, go to www.sandspointpreserve.org, call 516-571-7901 or visit the Gatehouse at 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point, open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy is a nonprofit organization with the mission to maintain and preserve the 216-acre waterfront grounds and historic mansions; and to provide a range of cultural events in Hempstead House and Castle Gould and educational programs for families, adults and schools in the Phil Dejana Learning Center and Outdoor Classroom.

