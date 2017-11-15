When there’s a chill in the air and the leaves begin to turn, there is no better way to celebrate the new fall season than with the annual Manhasset Plandome Newcomers Club (MPNC) Ladies’ Kick-off event.

This year on Thursday evening, Oct. 12, more than 60 ladies of Manhasset gathered at Vice President Andrea Deignan’s home to welcome new members to the community and to mingle with familiar friends and neighbors. The ladies got to learn all about the club and get a sneak peak of some of the exciting ladies’, men’s and couples’ events that are in the planning stages for the 2017-18 season.

Delicious fall-inspired hors d’oeuvres and wine were in abundance, and the enthusiasm for the club was palpable in the air. Three lucky ladies came away with raffle prizes of MPNC event discounts and a bottle of Maiden and Liberty wine.

Some upcoming fun events include our Couples’ Wine and Spirits Tasting at Young’s Fine Wines & Spirits on Plandome Road on Saturday, Nov. 18, a Neighborhood Social at Publicans at 550 Plandome Rd. on Monday, Dec. 11, and a Ladies’ Interactive Cooking Party featuring Michelle Capobianco of Majella Home Cooking on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Kim-Ly Moynihan, the 2017-18 MPNC president, said, “We are thrilled to have so many new members joining us this year and also very happy to see returning members back for another year of fun with the club.”

The Manhasset Plandome Newcomers Club is a social organization that has been welcoming new residents and bringing members of the community together for over 40 years. The MPNC is open to all Manhasset residents— newcomers and neighbors who enjoy great events and meeting new people. Don’t miss out, join the MPNC. Membership, dues can be paid online at www.manhassetnewcomers.org/join-us-today.

