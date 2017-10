The Mothers’ Group of Manhasset will hold a Fall Festival this Sunday, Oct. 22 at the glorious Sands Point Preserve from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will be a costume parade for kids dressed up in their Halloween best and prizes. There will be face painting, pumpkin “Pick and Paint” and balloonist. Admission is $20 for members and $25 for non-members

