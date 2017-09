Mary Reed, daughter of John and Eleanor Siefken, born on May 28, 1938, died peacefully on Aug. 13 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, NC. Mary was predeceased by her husband Richard. Mary is survived by her brother John of Roscommon, Ireland, Paul and wife Jane of Manchester, NH, and Peter of Charleston, SC, and many nieces and nephews. A private ceremony will be held on Sept. 28 in Middletown, RI.

