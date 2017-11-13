Mary Elizabeth “Liz” (Leader) Goulding

June 9, 1921–Oct. 19, 2017 (96.333333 years lived). Beloved spouse of deceased Ray Goulding of the famed comedy duo Bob and Ray.
Her life was a rich expression of her love for family and friends. Liz exuded kindness, wisdom, grace, compassion, warmth, wit and joy. She was a patriot joining the army as a lieutenant dietician where she met and married Ray, an army captain at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Her masters in chemistry from Ohio State University was a key step in her quest to become a medical doctor. That plan was derailed when Ray Jr. was born. Five more children made sure she’d be visiting doctors rather than becoming one.
She had a wonderful sense of humor—a vital trait for raising a rambunctious family. Her life was fun-filled with occasional flashes into the celebrity universe. Attending a party for Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner was an event she got a kick out of.
Her true loves were her husband, Ray, and her family.
Liz was predeceased by her husband Ray, daughter Barbara and son Ray, Jr.
She will be remembered gloriously by her nephew Reverend Bill Miles and his wife Cathy; her children: Tom and wife Beth, Bryant and wife Regina, Mark and wife Georgiana and Melissa, along with her grandchildren Kelly and husband Brian, Erin and husband Kevin, Bryant and wife Ann, Kevin, Rebecca and husband Seth, Rory and fiancée Larissa, and Ryan, as well as her beloved great-grandchildren: Justin, Abbie, AJ, Braeden, Keegan and Ruby, and her loyal four-footed friend, Riley.

Elizabeth Johnson
