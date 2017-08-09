Marianne Templeton, formerly of Plandome, passed away peacefully on June 27 in Falmouth, ME. Born May 25, 1923, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Marianne lived in Europe and the Philippines during her childhood, returning to the U.S. in 1941. She, her husband William and their five children moved to Manhasset in 1956.

Marianne was a graduate of St. Mary’s College Notre Dame, IN. Always a dedicated student and committed to education and learning, she continued post-graduate studies throughout her life, earning a master’s in Adult Education from Adelphi University at the age of 55.

Marianne’s life was deeply rooted in the Manhasset community. Her Plandome home and later Munsey Park, her family, her close neighbors on Central Drive and her beloved church friends—the ‘Rat Pack’—were all things she loved and cared for, and which gave her a rich and blessed life.

A member at Christ Episcopal Church, she loved her church family and served with them in many capacities throughout the years. In addition to being a devoted Sunday School teacher, Marianne was also a preschool teacher and administrator at the Outlook School for many years. She served on the Manhasset Public Schools Board of Education Citizen Advisory Committee, the Manhasset Community Fund’s Board of Directors, the Manhasset Community Life Council and on the Coalition for Racial Concerns Board of Directors.

Marianne had 25 years of volunteer service with the Girl Scouts of Nassau County, first as a troop leader and later on at the executive level as the president for several years.

Marianne is predeceased by her husband, William, and daughter, Wendy. She is survived by her children, Larry, Paula, Debi and Jennifer; her daughter-in-law Linda; and sons-in-law, Joseph and Dennis; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be celebrated at Christ Episcopal Church on Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. with the Rev. David C. Sibley presiding. All are welcome.

