Manhasset Restaurant Guide

Greens Irish Pub

Every town needs a good pub to regularly meet friends for drinks, grab a casual bite to eat and have a good time, and Greens Irish Pub is that place for Manhasset residents. Besides offering a plethora of drinks, including IPAs, the menu offers great choices for lunch, dinner or delicious pub fare that pairs perfectly with the drink of your choice.

The menu offers appetizers, like the combo which offers favorites like chicken wings and fingers along with more unique options like dumplings and coconut shrimp. There are also soup and salad options, plus delicious sandwiches like the grilled cheese deluxe, with a blend of three different types of cheese, bacon and sliced tomato on Texas toast, and burgers, one of which is create-your-own, with lots of toppings to choose from. There are also sides and alcohol-inspired desserts like Bailey’s Irish Cream Cheesecake, and the pub fare offers traditional Irish dishes like bangers & mash and shepherd’s pie.

Although a great place for a casual hang, you can also book the bar for a special private event or a fun blow-out.

Greens Irish Pub is located at 436 Plandome Road; 516-570-6220; www.greensirishpub.com.

Villa Milano

Advertising themselves as “a little bit of Italy in Manhasset,” Villa Milano is the place natives flock to whether in the mood for a casual slice of pizza or an authentic Italian dining experience in the formal dining room. With murals adorning the walls of painted scenes of Italy, columns reminiscent of the Colosseum and live music, Villa Milano offers a warm atmosphere in addition to a large menu filled with delicious dishes.

Patrons can choose from the appetizer and salad categories before choosing from a large range of main courses of pasta, veal, chicken or seafood, like steamed mussels with a choice of marina or white wine garlic sauce and served over any kind of pasta. If you’re not in the mood to go out to eat, you can pick up slices or large pies to go, including Sicilian, with myriad toppings including eggplant and black olives, as well as baked specialties like vegetarian calzones stuffed with mozzarella and ricotta cheese, peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms, and their sandwich corner, like a veal cutlet with tomato sauce sandwich.

Whether staying in or going out, Villa Milano’s looks, and tastes, like a little slice of Italy.

Villa Milano is located at 168 Plandome Road; 516-365-3440; www.villamilanomanhasset.com.

Cipollini

Although located in the large and luxurious Americana Manhasset, one would swear they were in Manhattan when stepping through Cipollini’s doors with its metropolitan-inspired dining room of dark-paneled walls, white tablecloths and cozy lighting, with the option to dine al fresco during the spring and summer months.

Labeled as a trattoria, which is an Italian restaurant known for its simple dishes, the lunch/dinner menu upholds its title and is filled with simple, but delicious, options of antipasti, salads, pizzas, panini, salumi (cured meats), crudo (raw fish/seafood), pasta, fish, meat and side dishes. The antipasti offers starters like tzatziki, which is garlic and cucumber yogurt dip, and grilled baby octopus, and the pasta dishes include black linguine, paired with lobster, arugula and lobster broth, and butternut squash ravioli in a brown butter sage.

Cipollini’s wine and cocktail lists are wide and varied, and the dessert menu offers lots of options like torta di cioccolata, a chocolate tart and seasonal berries with whipped cream, along with dessert wines, liquors, port and coffee.

Cipollini is located at Americana Manhasset, 2110 Northern Boulevard; 516-627-7172; www.pollrestaurants.com/restaurants/cipollini.

