Manhasset Magazine 2017 Letter From The Publisher

The Hamlet of Manhasset may only stretch for 2.4 square miles, but I constantly find myself pleased and impressed with how many rich stories manage to emerge from within that compact area. So it goes with our latest edition of Manhasset Magazine. For starters, our cover story by managing editor Jennifer Fauci focuses on The Church of Saint Mary and the many years of service that it has provided for the local community as a parochial school, a center of worship and its breathtaking set of stained glass windows that give this mission-style building quite a striking position situated where it is at the tip of Plandome Road.

Speaking of this well-traveled byway, Christina Claus takes a look at Plandome Road’s history and not only highlights some of the more beloved stores like the Manhasset Deli, A&F Market and Villa Milano Pizzeria that line this thoroughfare, but Christina also traces Plandome Road’s transformation to become the hub of Manhasset thanks to the placement of the Long Island Rail Road a century-plus ago.

Speaking of food, we touch on matters of the stomach with pieces like Nicole Lockwood’s profile of Buttercooky Bakery and Alexandra Civorelli’s roundup of local eateries that include Publicans, Cipollini, and Greens Irish Pub. Something Manhasset has is plenty of heart, and to that end, we highlight a number of local charitable organizations. Elizabeth Johnson trains the spotlight on the Tower Foundation and the DeRosa Foundation, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Jennifer also does her part for our furry friends via a feature she wrote on the Rescue Paw Foundation.

Given its upscale nature, Manhasset also has plenty going on fashion-wise be it via jewelry (Jennifer highlights Tiffany & Co. celebrating 180 years as an original store), art and design (Nicole does a great job finding out more about Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams) or fashion (Kimberly Dijkstra goes neck-deep in designers with her feature about exclusive retailer Hirshleifers).

At the end of the day, people are what make a community. Joe Catrone reflects that when he chats with acting coach Ann Gray Graf of Actor’s Garage. The same can be said for Christina, who focuses on a pair of coaches of the year, Danielle Gallagher (women’s lacrosse) and Charles Collyer (golf).

One of my favorite sections is My Manhasset, where Christina speaks with residents about what they find most endearing about the community they live in. This edition of Manhasset Magazine presents the kind of well-crafted perspective that I’m sure you’ll enjoy whether you live in Manhasset or not.

Angela Susan Anton

Publisher

Comments

comments