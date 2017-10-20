Manhasset Kindercare Employee Arrested

Third Squad detectives report the arrest of a Hewlett woman for an incident that occurred on Friday, Sept. 29, at 12 p.m. in Manhasset.

According to detectives, Jeanine Sammis, 36, of 340 Hamilton Ave., while performing child care services at KinderCare at 1355 Northern Boulevard, was observed slapping a one year old female child on the back of her head on several different occasions during the month of September. Her actions were brought to the attention of the management and a subsequent investigation by detectives led to her arrest on Thursday, October 19.

Sammis is charged with Second Degree Attempted Assault and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was released on an Appearance Ticket and is due back in First District Court, Hempstead on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

