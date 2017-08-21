Manhasset Great Neck Camera Club Begins New Club Year

Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m., will be the first meeting of the new 2017-2018 Club Year. Meetings are open to all, at the Manhasset Public Library 30 Onderdonk Ave, Manhasset, NY 11030. This meeting is a great way to get to know MGNCC.

There will be a meet-and-greet session and then a program.

“The Year in Pictures 2016-2017”

This is a projected digital image program of member works set to music. This is always an enjoyable evening.

The club is eager to welcome new members. You will find people friendly and helpful to all levels of digital photographers, from iPhone, Point & Shoot, Beginners to Advanced.

Visit MGNCC.ORG which has links to the “Color Wheel,” club news and a wealth of information. For more information, email mgncc@optonline.net.

