Manhasset Crew Ready For The Spring Season

This winter Manhasset crew took to the indoors at Manhasset Fitness Center and prepared for a new era in Manhasset rowing. A dominant team with multiple state and national championships under their belt, they finished the Fall in strong fashion to set up this spring season’s run at a title.

This winter saw the return of former Coach Steve Panzik in the role of director of Manhasset Crew as the team began the winter refocused and determined to stake its claim as one of the country’s elite. Led by seniors Doug Dreyer (Georgetown), Sophia D’Angelo (Wisconsin), Ariana Jacono (Wisconsin), Jake Delaney (Auburn), Amanda Capra (Colgate), George Thatos (undecided), Michelle Loree (undecided), Salvatore Foglio (undecided) and Sara Wong (undecided), Manhasset made a strong statement at the indoor competitions.

It started at the Gold Coast Classic in Port Washington with a dominating team performance. The races started with the Women’s Novice squad taking three of the top ten finishes, led by first place finisher Anna Fournaris. In the Junior event, Manhasset captured second and third in a tight race by Grace Dreyer and Emily Kiley. Senior Amanda Capra won the Senior event with a strong finish. On the men’s side, the Men’s Novice team took three of the top five spots led by Jack Hannan taking second overall. In the Men’s Junior competition, Michael Canino lead the way with a second-place finish while the team took three of the top 10 spots. Mahmoud Khalifa held on for a second-place finish in the Men’s Lightweight division, while Senior Doug Dreyer had the fastest time of the day for a first place finish in the Senior event.

The team then traveled to St. Anthony’s High School for the Strong Island Championships with over 300 competitors from the Northeast. Coxswain Francesca Flood started it off with a second-place finish in the Coxswain race. The women took three of the top five spots in the Lightweight competition paced by winner Rose Corcoran. The Men’s Lightweight team took four of the top five places with Mahmoud Khalifa, Alex Hom and Brett Weisberg taking the medal stand. Freshman Ryan Weisberg rowed to a strong finish and won the Men’s Freshman race. At the U19 level Grace Dreyer took third in a tight race divided by less than four seconds. Senior Doug Dreyer built on his previous week’s performance and dominated the field winning by an unprecedented 14 seconds.

The team rounded up the winter season at the C.R.A.S.H.-B. Sprints World Indoor Rowing Championships in Boston. Over 2,500 competitors came from around the world to showcase their ability at Boston University’s Agganis Arena. The team was extremely competitive while racing over 200 competitors in each event. The weekend capped off with Doug Dreyer leading the way with a seventh-place finish in the Men’s Junior Heavyweight division, less than two seconds out of the top five. Rose Corcoran earned a 12th place finish in the Women’s Junior Lightweight competition. As a team, Manhasset placed in the top 25 percent in world at their respective level.

The team now heads to San Diego to prepare for the upcoming season. March 6 starts the spring season, and the team is focused on the challenges that lie before them as they start their run to Youth Nationals in Sarasota, FL. It is a program built on accountability, integrity and determination. If you want to be part of this strong tradition, contact Coach Panzik at coachstevepanzik@manhassetcrew.org.

