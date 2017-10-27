Manhasset CASA Faces A New Era

Manhasset Coalition Against Substance Abuse (CASA) is an organization that has been in existence since 2001. The organization, a resource to reduce the illegal underage use of alcohol, tobacco and prescriptions among its youth, has been run by Project director Cathy Samuels for the past nine years. Samuels was hired by former Executive Director Lisabeth Shibley, one of the founders of Manhasset CASA, and has brought to life this organization that is dedicated to the Manhasset community. The position has been funded by a DFC grant which runs out in 2018. The Manhasset Board of Education does contribute funds $35,000 annually to Manhasset CASA, but the future is uncertain. Samuels has resigned, effective Oct. 13, and will take on a new role at Massapequa’s Take Action Coalition which seeks to prevent and reduce risky behaviors among youth, thereby diminishing the danger of drug use, heroin overdose and other high risk activities.

The Board of Manhasset CASA has selected Lesley Mazzotta to replace the departing Samuels and focus on youth programs. Mazzotta is currently on staff at The Community Reformed and Christ Episcopal Churches in Manhasset as director of spiritual formation. Prior to joining the churches, she spent 15 years as a producer, writer and project manager on Broadway and in the entertainment business. In her new role at CASA, she will develop programs for youth and continue the current established programs.

Hall Of Fame Coach Discusses Losing Son To Heroin Epidemic

Manhasset CASA continues its mission by inviting parents, students and community residents to Forgiving Kevin: Losing a Son to the Opioid Epidemic, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Manhasset High School. CASA’s Red Ribbon Week Prevention Education Program features Larry Glenz, who lost his son in 2010 to a heroin overdose. A lacrosse, football and wrestling coach who was inducted into the National High School Coaches Hall of Fame, Glenz speaks passionately to high school, middle school and college students and parents about the heroin epidemic on Long Island.

Forgiving Kevin will detail the Glen family’s struggle to save Kevin from the horrors of opiate addiction. Following his discussion, the Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (LICADD) will provide opioid education and Naloxone training. All can participate in the training but you must be 18 or older to receive a Naloxone kit. Registration is required through CASA’s website at www.manhassetcasa.org or directly at www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0e4ea8a923a64-forgiving.

Since 2001, Manhasset CASA has existed as a resource to reduce youth substance use. CASA seeks to reach teens before they are in trouble by connecting parents, schools and the community as partners in the common goal.

