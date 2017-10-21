Manhasset AHRC Sends Kids To Camp

During the summer, The Manhasset AHRC Auxiliary was pleased to present $28,000 to Sanford J. Perry, executive director of AHRC Nassau. The money raised from the chapter’s various fundraising events during the 2016-17 season contributes to AHRC’s community based programs and extensive services for autistic and developmentally disabled children and adults, Camp Loyaltown in Hunter, NY, as well as guidance and support for their families.

The Manhasset AHRC thanks all the businesses, families and individuals for their continuous generous support.

AHRC Manhasset’s fall season starts off its fundraising at Brooks Brothers, who will be hosting the organization during Champions for Charity at the Americana. Look for news of AHRC’s participation and your invitation in the mail. Remember to register. This is a wonderful way to start your holiday shopping as 25 percent of your purchase will be donated to Champions for Charity and distributed to AHRC and other charities.

The AHRC Manhasset Board will be meeting to plan its fundraising events for this year. At this time, the chapter is welcoming new volunteers. If you have some extra time or you’re new to the neighborhood, this is an excellent opportunity to meet new friends while aiding an important cause. If interested, email President Maura DeMento at ahrcmanhasset@yahoo.com.

