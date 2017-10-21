Manhasset AHRC Sends Kids To Camp

By
Elizabeth Johnson
-
0
57

During the summer, The Manhasset AHRC Auxiliary was pleased to present $28,000 to Sanford J. Perry, executive director of AHRC Nassau. The money raised from the chapter’s various fundraising events during the 2016-17 season contributes to AHRC’s community based programs and extensive services for autistic and developmentally disabled children and adults, Camp Loyaltown in Hunter, NY, as well as guidance and support for their families.
The Manhasset AHRC thanks all the businesses, families and individuals for their continuous generous support.
AHRC Manhasset’s fall season starts off its fundraising at Brooks Brothers, who will be hosting the organization during Champions for Charity at the Americana. Look for news of AHRC’s participation and your invitation in the mail. Remember to register. This is a wonderful way to start your holiday shopping as 25 percent of your purchase will be donated to Champions for Charity and distributed to AHRC and other charities.
The AHRC Manhasset Board will be meeting to plan its fundraising events for this year. At this time, the chapter is welcoming new volunteers. If you have some extra time or you’re new to the neighborhood, this is an excellent opportunity to meet new friends while aiding an important cause. If interested, email President Maura DeMento at ahrcmanhasset@yahoo.com.

Comments

comments

SHARE
Previous articleRed Stocking Revue Honors Rita DiLucia
Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here