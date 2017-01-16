Making The Holidays Special

For the 10th year, members of the Strathmore Vanderbilt Country Club joined friends from Manhasset, Plandome and Port Washington to spread holiday cheer to some well-deserving local families. Donating their time, energy and money on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, the group purchased and delivered supplies for complete Thanksgiving dinners for 10 families. Event founder Elliot Fleishhacker reported that due to the generosity of donations an additional 10 families would receive complete Christmas dinners from the group as well.

A record-breaking number of men and children participated in the charitable event this year, meeting at King Kullen in Manhasset to purchase turkeys and all the trimmings, paper goods and breakfast foods. The group delivered the items directly to local families in Manhasset and Great Neck that the Economic Opportunity Council identified. After all the deliveries were made, the group gathered together to share their experiences, some very touching, and to toast their efforts. Many participants return each year to be part of this event, often bringing their children with them to share in the experience of giving and helping neighbors in need. Those who can’t participate donate funds to support the event.

All are welcome to join in this cherished event, whether in person or through a donation. The hope is that each year more families can be assisted and this tradition can continue to grow. For more information, contact Fleishhacker at elliotfleishhacker@gmail.com.

