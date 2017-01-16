Making The Holidays Special

By
Elizabeth Johnson
-
1
66

For the 10th year, members of the Strathmore Vanderbilt Country Club joined friends from Manhasset, Plandome and Port Washington to spread holiday cheer to some well-deserving local families. neighborsnews_011117bDonating their time, energy and money on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, the group purchased and delivered supplies for complete Thanksgiving dinners for 10 families. Event founder Elliot Fleishhacker reported that due to the generosity of donations an additional 10 families would receive complete Christmas dinners from the group as well.
A record-breaking number of men and children participated in the charitable event this year, meeting at King Kullen in Manhasset to purchase turkeys and all the trimmings, paper goods and breakfast foods. The group delivered the items directly to local families in Manhasset and Great Neck that the Economic Opportunity Council identified. After all the deliveries were made, the group gathered together to share their experiences, some very touching, and to toast their efforts. Many participants return each year to be part of this event, often bringing their children with them to share in the experience of giving and helping neighbors in need. Those who can’t participate donate funds to support the event.
All are welcome to join in this cherished event, whether in person or through a donation. The hope is that each year more families can be assisted and this tradition can continue to grow. For more information, contact Fleishhacker at elliotfleishhacker@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

SHARE
Previous articleSenator Elaine Phillips Gets To Work
Next articleThe State Of The Island
Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here