Making It Count At The Don Scott 5K Run

Manhasset residents dressed in bright yellow shirts filled the Mary Jane Davies Green on Plandome Road for the seventh annual Don Scott Memorial 5K run on Sept. 17.

Don Scott worked at Manhasset High School as a biology teacher and track coach for 42 years until he lost his three-month-long battle with colon cancer on Nov. 4, 2010. The 5K was put together by the Don Scott Memorial Foundation, its founding president, co-chair and Scott’s son Don Scott, Jr., and founding co-chairman and Scott’s wife Barbara Scott to benefit colon cancer initiatives and the student scholarship fund.

“We do this event annually to try to spread the word about colon cancer and preventative measures,” said Don Scott, Jr., who later urged runners over 40 years old to get checked for colon cancer. “We usually get around 200 people each year.”

Runners lined Plandome Road at 9:30 a.m. and began sprinting down toward the train station as the bullhorn went off, with Manhasset cross country coaches Jamie Julia and Steven Steiner in the front. Julia was the first to make it through the finish line at 16 minutes and 31 seconds, winning the grand prize of $100 and a trophy for being the first male. Zachary Root took home the second place prize of $50 with a time of 19:04 while Steiner followed closely behind, taking third place with a 19:09 time and a $25 prize. Rachel Quattrocchi won a trophy for being the first female across the finish line with a time of 21:36.

Medals were given to top male in the age group 1-12, Sebastian Valensuela; top female in age group 1-12, Samantha Benson Tyler; top male in age group 13-19, Luke Salerno; top female in age group 13-19, Emily Benson Tyler; best male in age group 20-29, Brendan Denihan; best female in age group 20-29, Jacqueline McGlynn; top male in age group 30-39, David Healy; top female age group 30-39, Tami Secunda; top male in age group 40-49, James Leder; top female in age group 40-49, Missy Leder; best male age group 50-59, Richard Guagliardo; best female age group 50-59, Lee Baker; best male ages 60-69, Anthony Salerno; and best male ages 70-98, Diarmuid White.

“Thank you everyone for coming,” said Don Scott, Jr. “It was a great run and I hope everyone had fun.”

