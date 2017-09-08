Lane Closures On Meadowbrook And Charles Lindbergh Boulevard

Motorists should expect rotating lane closures for bridge repair work on the Meadowbrook State Parkway and Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, located near exit M4, in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County.

There will be a full closure of the ramp from eastbound Charles Lindbergh Boulevard to the southbound Meadowbrook State Parkway to install temporary concrete barriers on Friday, Sept. 8, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Following the installation of the temporary concrete barriers, one lane will be closed on either the ramp from eastbound Charles Lindbergh Boulevard to the southbound Meadowbrook State Parkway or Charles Lindberg Boulevard or the Meadowbrook State Parkway as needed on weekdays between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

At this location, on top of the bridge deck for Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, concrete deck repairs will be performed and armored joints will be replaced with armor-less joints. Under the bridge deck, the structural steel will be painted, concrete pedestals and bearings will be replaced, as well as repairs to the steel and concrete.

Work on this bridge is expected to be completed in the spring of 2018.

This work is part of the $13.5 million New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) project to extend the service lives and maintain the structural integrity of six bridges in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the work zone, obey any speed restrictions that may be in place, and the instructions of the flag persons for their safety and the safety of the highway work crew. As with most road and bridge projects, work may be cancelled, postponed, or prolonged due to inclement weather.

For real-time travel information motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) appreciates the patience and cooperation of motorists and the local community while these bridge safety inspections are undertaken to help assure the continued protection of all motorists.

Follow New York State DOT on Twitter at @nysdotli and Facebook at Facecebook.com/NYSDOT.

Comments

comments