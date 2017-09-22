Lady In The Window Book Signing In Manhasset

Lady In The Window is a must-read book that will take you on an emotional journey that will lead you to paradise.

Long Island native and Hofstra-educated writer Maryann Ridini Spencer will be at Barnes & Noble in Manhasset on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. for a book signing of her latest novel, Lady In The Window. Spencer is an award-winning screenwriter, novelist, journalist, TV host, producer and director. She is a member of the Writer’s Guild of America, West and the Producers Guild of America.

The Syosset-native has written a soulful novel which begins on Long Island and New York City and travels to Hawaii. The book exposes and provides great insight into the human heart. It captures hope, healing and the special bond that can only be labeled as a gift, between a mother and a daughter.

“I knew that I wanted to write about family and healing,” said Spencer. “It was during a visit to Kauai in 2014 that I decided to place my novel in Kauai because of the affinity I had for Hawaii and its people. Then after my dear mother passed…the story of Lady In The Window just unfolded for me.”

The book’s main character, Kate Grace, faces the trials and tribulations people all face at one time or another in their life—the death of a loved one, the break up of a romantic relationship and the desire to find one’s place in the world. Spencer truly captures the human condition in her writing, making one experience the emotional roller-coaster of each passing event. The story offers hope, inspiration and healing.

Spencer has served in various producer capacities on a number of television and film projects for the Showtime networks, USA networks, SyFy Channel, Movie Channel and foreign theatrical. Most recently, Spencer co-wrote and produced The Lost Valentine starring Betty White and Jennifer Love Hewitt. In addition to being a screen and TV writer, Spencer has worked as a journalist for print publications including Los Angeles Magazine, Palm Springs Life, Desert Magazine and Ventura County Star. She hosts and produces the award-winning cooking/lifestyle TV series, “Simply Delicious Living with Maryann” seen on PBS-TV, First Run TV Syndication, DirecTV, Dish, Roku and ifood.tv, and writes, produces and hosts the Simply Delicious Living and Sustainable Ventura News print and video columns at Ventura County Star.

Come meet her in person at Barnes and Noble which is located at 1542 Northern Blvd. in Manhasset.

