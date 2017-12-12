L. Kevin Sheridan, age 80, of Stewart Manor (formerly of Manhasset), New York, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. In addition to his devoted wife of 56 years, Janet, he will be lovingly remembered by his eight children: Kevin (Maura), Moira, Claire (David), Peter (Michaela), Patrick (Roberta), Kathleen (Gabe), Deirdre and Eileen (Matt). He was a doting “Pop Pop” to 23 grandchildren (ages 3 – 24), and best friend to his dog Maggie. The youngest of twelve children and a devoted brother, Kevin was predeceased by nine of his siblings and is survived by his brother Jimmy and sister Betty.

Born in Manhattan in 1937, Kevin graduated from Fordham University, received a master’s degree from Cornell University and a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School before embarking on a rollicking 45 year law career. A passionate and restless scholar and advocate, Kevin was a dedicated public servant. His service included numerous positions within the U.S. Attorney’s Office, leadership of the appeals bureau of the New York City Law Department during the City’s 1970’s financial crisis, membership on the New York State Commission of Investigations charged with investigating police corruption in the early 1980s, and, finally, service as a judge for the Village of Munsey Park (a position he cherished). Kevin also contributed to legal scholarship through his teaching, and especially through the countless appeals he argued before New York State and Federal appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. In each position he held, he mentored and supported his colleagues with compassion, loyalty and humor.

Kevin will be remembered for his humility, sensitivity, commitment to justice and deep love of the outdoors and all God’s creatures. These traits live on in Janet and his children and grandchildren.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 17, at the Fairchild Sons Funeral Home in Manhasset, NY. His Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following day at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Manhasset, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his beloved sister Mabel’s religious order: The Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne. Checks may be made payable to Rosary Hill and mailed to Rosary Hill, 600 Linda Ave., Hawthorne, NY 10533.

