Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast November 5

Take advantage of daylight savings time and come to the Manhasset Port Washington Kiwanis International Club annual Pancake Breakfast at the Manhasset High School cafeteria from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Enjoy a wholesome family breakfast of pancakes, sausages and bacon, coffee, tea and fresh orange juice with your family, friends and neighbors. It is the perfect excuse not to cook.

Enjoy the music and entertainment of the Manhasset String Quartet while dining lavishly without worrying about cooking or cleaning the table and the dishes.

The Kiwanis graciously thanked its strong supporter, International House of Pancakes, which has provided the delicious pancake batter to make the breakfast a memorable and delicious affair. The Key Club will be on hand entertaining children with fun activities including face painting and coloring.

Admission is $10 for adults and children under 7 are free. There will be raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle.

The Kiwanis Club supports Key Club, scholarships and Bring Up Your Grades for Manhasset High School and Schreiber High School, the Salvation Army, the Helen Keller Center, the Lauri Strauss Leukemia Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, the Vincent Smith School, Relay for Life, YAI, Manhasset Community Chest and many more.

