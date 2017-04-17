Kathleen Anne Hampton (nee Cassidy), 66, died suddenly on Friday, April 14, at her home in Bronxville, NY of heart failure.

Kathy was born on May 15, 1950 in Inwood, NY. She was the eldest and only daughter of 4 children born to Edward C. and Kathleen T. Cassidy. She was a 1968 graduate of Aquinas High School in New York City, where she met lifelong friends. After graduation, she attended merchandising school. After raising her three children into their teenage years, Kathy’s background in merchandising and passion for gift giving and fashion led her to open a gift store in Manhasset, NY, The Little Shop ‘Round the Corner. She co-founded and co-owned the store with her dear friends and business partners for 14 years. Seeking the retirement lifestyle, Kathy built her dream home in Cary, North Carolina in 2010 nearby her brother, Kevin. A New Yorker at heart, and missing her children and grandchildren, Kathy moved back to NY and was living in Bronxville since the summer of 2016. Her favorite pastime was spending as much time as possible with her family and playing with her grandchildren. Prior to living in Manhasset, NY. Kathy lived in Danville, CA for three years, and Garden City, NY, for 10 years with her family. Her generous spirit, impeccable style, sense of humor, genuine laugh, and kind nature endeared her to many. She will be greatly missed. Kathy is predeceased by her parents, Edward C. and Kathleen T. Cassidy, and her brother, Edward Cassidy. She is survived by her brothers Patrick Cassidy (Trica), Kevin Cassidy (Mary), her children, Melissa Dooley (Tim), Kathleen Rippey (Chris), and Thomas Hampton.

Known affectionately as Grandear, she is also survived by her 7 adoring grandchildren: William, Sean, and Bridget Dooley, George, Colin, and Lillian Rippey, and Emma Hampton. Visiting hours will be at Fairchild Sons, 1570 Northern Blvd, Manhasset on Tuesday, April 18, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 19 at 10am.

